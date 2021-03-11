Queen Elizabeth to grill Charles, William, Kate over Meghan’s racism claims

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell claims made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth has reportedly begun a probe.



If reports are to be believed, Her Majesty is quizzing senior royals over the racism claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in the CBS interview that was aired earlier this week.

According to sources, cited by The Sun, the monarch will personally confront senior members of the British royal family about claims that were made by Harry and Meghan about concerns being raised over their son Archie’s skin colour.

The report stated that the sovereign will interview all the senior royals, including the heir apparent, Prince Charles who is also reportedly ‘deeply concerned’ about the allegations.

An insider told the Evening Standard, “It goes against everything the Prince of Wales believes in. He believes diversity is the strength of our society.”

Apart from that, Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are also likely to be grilled by the Queen.

Royal author Phil Dampier said: “Clearly she has spoken to the person who allegedly made the remark about Archie and they have given her their version of events.”