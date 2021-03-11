Meghan Markle 'stands by her truth' she revealed about Royal Family

A close friend of Meghan Markle has reportedly claimed that The Duchess of Sussex has no regrets about the bombshell Oprah interview, saying she 'stands by her truth.'



A media outlet quoted Meghan's friend as saying that the royal family should be 'relieved' that she didn't go into more detail about what went on behind palace doors.



The Daily Mail, citing an insider with close ties to The Duchess, said she has absolutely no regrets about what was said during the chat and that speaking with the US TV host was both cathartic and transformative - the best decision she ever made, other than marrying Harry.

The Queen broke her silence on the interview Tuesday to say the couple and their son 'will always be much loved family members'



The Queen also said 'while some recollections may vary' the 'whole family is saddened' to hear of the couple's 'challenging few years'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had claimed that a senior royal asked Harry how 'dark' Archie's skin would be, but refused to reveal the name.

