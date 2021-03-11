close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
Shakira shares delightful post about new music

Music icon Shakira on Wednesday shared a delightful post about her new record, singing into a recording mic in front of a music stand. 

Taking to Instagram,  The 'Girl Like Me' hitmaker  uploaded a snapshot of herself , in which she can be seen singing into a recording mic.

The 44-year-old Colombian songstress captioned: 'Cooking something!' She penned the same message in Spanish: 'Cocinando algo!'

The 'Whenever' singer, in the picture, was looking stunning  as she donned a wine-colored sweatsuit including a hoodie, complementing her eye-popping cherry red hairdo. She  rocked a more casual and comfortable look while recording.

Shakira's latest post is being highly admired and liked by music lovers a she shared it  after a longtime. Last year, she released her hit track 'Girl Like Me' in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas.

