COAS Gen Bajwa visits Bahrain, discusses matters of mutual interest with officials

Photo: ISPR

MANAMA: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Bahrain and held one-on-one meetings with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain Nation Guard, and Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain National Security Advisor.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, during the meetings, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interests, while the regional security situation also came under discussion.

COAS Gen Bajwa offered Pakistan's complete support to Bahrain in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation, including training and capacity building.

Later, delegation-level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan Peace Process, border security, and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process were discussed.