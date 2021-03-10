PM Imran Khan launches service to bring free food to daily wage workers

Prime Minister Imran Khan distributing free meals among the deserving, in Islamabad, on March 10, 2021. — Twitter/PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the "koi bhooka na soye (no one must go to bed hungry programme)" on Wednesday, under which free meals will be distributed to daily wage workers.



The programme falls under the larger Ehsaas umbrella, and will feature food trucks roaming major cities — initially in Rawalpindi and Islamabad — to distribute freshly cooked food to daily wage workers twice a day.

"The biggest beneficiaries of this programme will be the daily wagers, ones who dwell in big cities to earn and send some money back home," explained the official PTI Twitter account.

It said that such people often live in deplorable conditions and after the establishment of "Panahgahs" which offer shelter, these meals on wheels will be another step for their wellbeing.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the prime minister said that the government's efforts are geared at providing the underprivileged section of society dignity.

He congratulated the Ehsaas programme and Bait-ul-Maal administration for the successful launch of the service.

The prime minister said that the government must continue to set high standards for serving the poor and so quality of food must continually be monitored and remain consistent.

He termed the launch of the programme the foundation of a welfare state.

PM Imran Khan said the food trucks will go to areas frequented by the poor and labourers in specific.

He said that many philanthropic individuals have already expressed interest in providing financial assistance to the programme.

Direct subsidy scheme



The premier also said that the government will provide 30 million families direct subsidies.

The prime minister said through the direct subsidy programme, to be carried out under the umbrella of Ehsaas, subsidy amounts would be directly credited to the accounts of poor people enabling them to buy basic food items like wheat flour, sugar, ghee, pulses etc.

The government, he added, would also bring a similar direct subsidy programme for the farmers to help them in getting fertilizers and other agricultural inputs on subsidised rates.

The prime minister said with 70% of work already completed for the direct subsidy programme, progress on the remaining 30% was underway.