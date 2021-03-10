Govt officer allegedly manhandles Karachi surgeon

A well-known eye surgeon and a senior lady doctor were allegedly assaulted by a government officer in Karachi, Geo News reported Wednesday.



According to a complaint submitted in Newtown Police Station, Dr Azam, serving in a private hospital on Stadium Road, has requested that a case be registered against Khizar (last name unknown) — the government officer.



The doctor's application said Khizar's wife had undergone eye surgery at his hospital. However, yesterday, Khizar entered his clinic and insulted and pushed his senior medical officer, Dr Shahnila.

When the doctor intervened and tried to stop the act, the government official struck him as well, the application said. The doctor said Khizar punched him in the face so hard, his spectacles broke.