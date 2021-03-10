close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri. Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy speaker, in a tweet, wrote that his COVID-19 test came out positive.

The speaker said that he suffered from a mild fever, accompanied by a headache, for the last two or three days.

Suri asked people to pray for him and also urged the masses to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously.

"Make sure your elders get the coronavirus vaccine," he added.

Per a report by Geo.tv, as per the pictures posted on the official page of the national assembly, Qasim Suri had attended a gathering related to the celebration of International Women's Day.


Latest News

More From Pakistan