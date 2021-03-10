NA-75 Daska by-polls rescheduled to take place on April 10: ECP

Representational image of a woman casting her vote. Photo:File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday declared that the NA-75 Daska by-polls, which were scheduled to take place on March 18, will not be conducted on April 10, 2021.

According to the ECP, the decision was taken to make the process of polling more transparent and to ascertain that the administrative processes required to conduct the elections are foolproof.

The Daska by-polls originally took place on February 19, but after chaos ensued a the venue, the ECP suspected that the results of the by-polls had been tampered with.

Subsequently, the ECP had decided to conduct the election anew on March 18.

"Incidents of murders, firing and injuries, bad law and order situation in the subject constituency [created] harassment for voters and other circumstances leading to make the process of results doubtful/unascertainable,” an order issued by the ECP noted.

The staff of the 20 polling stations — where presiding officers went missing and were unreachable as was noted in the ECP statement following election day — will be reappointed for the April 10 by-poll.

According to the district education authority, the staff will be appointed from the department of education.

The authority added that a new presiding officer for polling station number 348 will also be appointed.

The remaining 340 polling stations will have the same staff that was appointed for election duty on February 19.