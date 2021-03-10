ECP rejects PTI petition to block Gillani's Senate victory notification

Senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gillani shakes Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh's hand after the results were announced. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the PTI's petition to block former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani's Senate victory notification.



The PPP leader had defeated Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the recently-held Senate election, polling 169 votes against Shaikh's 164. Six votes were rejected and one was not polled.

However, the ECP has fixed a hearing to discuss the Ali Haider Gillani video scandal on March 22 and has issued notices to all parties to the case.

Following the verdict, PTI's Maleeka Bokhari said that the first part of their petition, related to the Ali Haider Gillani video, has been held maintainable.



"If you and your son is issued notices and you are asked to explain whether you used corrupt practices and stole votes, you have already lost," said Bokhari to Gillani.



Following Gillani's victory — who was the joint Senate candidate of the PDM — PM Imran Khan leveled serious accusations against the Opposition, claiming that they had used money to buy government lawmakers.



The PTI had approached the electoral body after a video emerged in which Gillani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, was filmed telling PTI lawmakers how to discard their votes.

A four-member committee of the ECP reserved its verdict today after hearing arguments from the ruling party.