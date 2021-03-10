Indian police probing landing of PIA plane-shaped balloon in occupied Kashmir

The PIA aircraft shaped Balloon seized by Indian police. Photo via ANI

The Indian police are investigating the emergence of an aeroplane-shaped balloon with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) logo in occupied Kashmir, reported Indian media on Wednesday.



According to ANI, the balloon was found in the Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The news agency stated that the residents of the area informed the police about the balloon after spotting it in the area.



ANI reported that the Indian police reached the spot after receiving the news and seized the balloon. It added that further investigations were underway into the matter.

Indian police have in the recent past been troubled by acts by Kashmiris and Indian citizens in favour of Pakistan.

Back in August last year, a man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for unfurling Pakistan’s national flag at his home in a video that went viral on social media.

According to The Hindu, the video showed a man’s house in Shipra village, with an unfurled Pakistani flag at the rooftop.



Following the video’s emergence, Indian police took action and arrested the resident, who was identified as Farukh Khan.