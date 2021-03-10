Exams being conducted will continue under proper SOPs, says Shafqat Mehmood

File photo of students during examinations.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday has said that the examinations conducted across the country will continue under proper COVID-19 standard operating procedures (Sops)s.



The minister’s tweets come on the heels of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)'s meeting which was held to make important decisions keeping in view the alarming surge of cases in the past weeks.

“All send-ups and exams being currently conducted will continue under proper SOPs,” the education minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the minister announced the closure of schools in several cities from Monday, March 15 following a spike in coronavirus cases.



Speaking to the media after a meeting at the National Command and Operations (NCOC), the federal minister said educational institutes would be closed in Islamabad and other Punjab cities from Monday for two weeks.