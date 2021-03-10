Coronavirus: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas names cities where schools will close from Monday

Soon after Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced that schools will go on a spring break from Monday, March 15 till March 28 in seven cities of Punjab, the provincial education minister, Murad Raas, took to Twitter to name the cities that will be given a spring break.



The minister took to Twitter to share that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot will go on a spring break from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021.

"Spring break in all public and private schools of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot will be from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021," tweeted the provincial minister.

Schools in other districts, according to the minister, will follow their "regular schedule". The announcement applied to all public and private schools.

Earlier today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced the closure of schools in several cities after a spike in the coronavirus cases was reported.



Speaking to media after a meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre, the federal minister said the educational institutes will remain closed in Islamabad from Monday for two weeks.

The prime minister's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said the decision has been taken to extend the ban on indoor activities and resume the 50% work from home policy.

The NCOC, which met with Federal Minister Asad Umar in the chair, was given a comprehensive update and review about non-pharmaceutical interventions already issued and which were valid till 15th March.

