Tue Mar 09, 2021
March 9, 2021

Islamabad closes three more colleges amid rising COVID-19 cases

Tue, Mar 09, 2021
Representational image of a lock. Photo: Omar González/Pixabay.

ISLAMABAD:  The District  Health Administration Islamabad on Tuesday announced that that it has closed three more colleges in the city amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Geo.tv, commenting on the development, Islamabad's District Health Officer Zaeem Zia said that one of the closed colleges was a private one, while the other two were public colleges. 

"Colleges which have been temporarily closed include the College for Girls in G-6 and Model College for Boys in I-9."

So far, five educational institutes have been closed in the capital due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in select areas, the district health officer said.

Last week, the district health administration had sealed two colleges after coronavirus cases were reported therein.

According to Geo News, two boys colleges in Islamabad’s sectors I-10/1 and F-7/3 were sealed where several COVID-19 cases were detected.

Infections have been rising in the educational institutions since they reopened and resumed regular classes in January. 

