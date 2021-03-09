Islamabad police introduce smart driving licence

The logo of Islamabad Traffic Police. — ITP/File

A spokesperson for Islamabad's police said Tuesday a new driving license has been rolled out in the capital that has a smart chip installed in it.

The spokesperson said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad launched the new driving license — that has the latest security features installed.



"In case of [an] emergency in the new license, all data will be recorded through the chip," the spokesperson said, adding it was available at the same fee as the previous license.

"Through the smart license, the chances of deception will reduce," he said. It would soon be linked to NADRA and excise's database.



