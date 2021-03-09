close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
March 9, 2021

KU approves reduction in BCom syllabus for 2020

Karachi University's Silver Jubilee Gate. — Photo: Fle

Karachi University's Board of Studies of Commerce, on the request of college teachers, gave go ahead for a reduction in the syllabus for the upcoming BCom Annual Examinations 2020.

The university, in a statement on Tuesday, said the meeting, which was held under the chairpersonship of the in-charge Department of Commerce KU Dr Zaeema Israr, decided that the syllabus has been shortened for the annual examinations 2020 only.

The participants of the meeting were informed that KU has received applications from the teachers of the affiliated colleges in which they requested that the syllabus be reduced as the teaching process was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were also informed that students could obtain the condensed syllabus from the KU Examinations Department.

KU approves schedule of BA BCom exams

Separately, a meeting of principals of affiliated colleges which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi approved the examination schedule for BA, BCom, and BSc (Pass) Annual Examinations 2020.

The papers of BCom Regular and Private would start from March 22, 2021, while the annual examinations of BA Regular and Private are scheduled from June 1, 2021 and the papers of BSc (Pass) would start from June 07, 2021.

The meeting also approved that practical exams be taken before the theory (written) papers of BA and BSc, the statement added.

