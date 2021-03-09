Watch: Schoolgirl tells Maryam her mark was deducted for writing Nawaz Sharif's name as PM

A video of a schoolgirl telling PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz that she deliberately had a mark deducted in her exam when she wrote down Nawaz Sharif's name as prime minister instead of Imran Khan's.



"Oho, for that you had your one number deducted?" said Maryam Nawaz to the girl. The PML-N leader puts an arm on the girl's shoulder and tells her that her dream to see Nawaz Sharif once again as prime minister would come true.

Maryam retweeted the video, calling the girl a "sweet angel".





