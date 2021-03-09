University in Kohat imposes dress code for students, faculty members

Kohat University of Science and Technology, following several other varsities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has imposed an official dress code for its students.

The university, in an official statement on Tuesday, said the dress code was approved during an academic council meeting.

Dress code for male students:

In summers: White shalwar kameez with a black waistcoat or grey dress pants and white shirt with black shoes.

In winters: White shalwar kameez with a black coat or grey dress pants and a white shirt and black coat/sweater/plain jacket with black shoes.

Dress code for female students:

In summers:

White shalwar with any long-sleeved kameez,

Scarf/dupatta/chaddar,

Black abaya, and

Black shoes.

In winters:

White shalwar with any long-sleeved kameez,

Scarf/dupatta/chaddar,

black coat/sweater/plain jacket,

Black abaya, and

Black shoes.

Meanwhile, the university's faculty members have been asked to wear formal dresses and black gowns during their respective classes and labs. The new dress code will be imposed from March 15, 2021 — the spring semester.