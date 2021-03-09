Met says upper, central parts to likely receive rain soon

A vendor arranges pumpkins at a flooded market after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. — AFP/File



Pakistan's upper and central parts are likely to receive rain in the coming week, the Meteorological Department said Tuesday.



The Met Office, in the statement, said that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Wednesday and persist till Sunday.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, with occasional gaps, are likely to receive rain — with isolated heavy falls — and snowfall over the high mountains from Wednesday to Sunday.

Moreover, a rain-wind-thunderstorm (with hailstorm) is expected in D.I. Khan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Juang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur, and Okara from Wednesday (night) to Sunday with occasional gaps.

Similarly, a rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, and Larkana on Thursday (night) and Friday.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir from Thursday to Sunday, it added.