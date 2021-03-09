‘Targeted attack’: Chinese national injured in Karachi firing

A view of the car that was hit by unidentified men. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: A Chinese national was among two people who were injured after unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a car in Karachi’s Lyari on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said the incident took place near the Kamila stop on the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road of Lyari. They said the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital for first aid.

The Chinese national, identified as Jason, is out of danger, officials from the hospital said. Jason was likely injured by either the shattered windows or a bullet that grazed past him.

The second injured man was identified as Khalid. He was shot in the stomach and is said to be in critical condition.

Lyari SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said the incident took place in the vicinity of the Baghdadi police station. The Chinese national, he said, received minor injuries from the shattered window's glass.

Preliminary investigation shows the firing incident was a "targeted" attack, South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz said.

Initial information suggests two men on a motorcycle fired on the car as soon as it reached the spot near the Baghdadi area of Lyari, the DIG said, adding that the Chinese national, his interpreter and a driver were in the car.

The police official said the second injured man was a passerby who was shot on his arm and stomach.

The car in which the three men were travelling belonged to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) of Karachi’s District South.

The Chinese team has an office in Karachi and makes different visits in the city with the SSWMB team, the DIG said, adding that the police was not aware of this visit.