WATCH: Peshawar Zalmi's Darren Sammy plays street cricket in Lahore

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Daren Sammy was spotted on the roads of Lahore playing cricket with the locals.

After the abrupt end of the PSL 2021, Sammy opted to stay back in Pakistan and experience the country.



Recently, Peshawar Zalmi posted a video of the former West Indies player stopping in Lahore to play some tape-ball cricket.



"Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Daren Sammy stops on his way to play cricket with young cricketers in Lahore!" said the Peshawar Zalmi as it shared a video of the West Indian cricketer.

As soon as the former West Indies captain came out of his car, he was given a rousing welcome by the locals.

The Zalmi head coach could be seen enjoying the few balls he played and even called for a free hit when he got a ball above the waist.