Fireworks expected in Senate session today

File photo of Senate of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: A fiery session is expected today as the Senate is meeting for the first time since the March 3 polls in which the ruling party suffered a shocking defeat when its candidate, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, lost to Opposition's Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the Islamabad seat.

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate session of at the Parliament House on Tuesday (today) at 04:00 pm, according to a notification.



According to the agenda, Chairman, Functional Committee on Human Rights, will present a report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, will also present a report of the committee on the bill to provide for the protection of rights of the religious minorities.



Other agendas include the report presentation of the committee on the bill to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, and a report on the bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 189.

In addition, the Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2019), as required under clause 3(B) of Article 160 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, will be presented in Senate by Minister for Finance and Revenue will also lay before the Senate.

