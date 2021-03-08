COAS Gen Bajwa, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad discuss matters of mutual interest

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. Photos: File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and General Austin Scott Miller, the Commander Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan, on Monday at the General Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the military's media wing in this regard, matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The leaders also shed light on matters related to regional security and the ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process.

During the meeting, the visiting dignitaries greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process.