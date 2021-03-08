Fake degrees: HEC to address issue in live session

HEC logo.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri on Monday announced that he will address the issue of fake degrees in a live session on March 17, 2021.

According to an official notification that the HEC shared on its Twitter account, during the session, Dr Banuri will not only inform and educate students about the issue of fake degrees but will also conduct a live question-and-answer session for students.

The live session will start at 2pm and will be broadcast on edutv.hec.gov.pk, while students will be able to tweet their questions in real-time via Twitter @edutv_hec, the notification said.



