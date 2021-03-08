Bilawal did not seek support for Senate chairman election: Moonis Elahi

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Photo: PPP Twitter account

PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi on Monday clarified that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the PPP delegation did not ask the PML-Q for support in the Senate chairperson election.



A day earlier, Bilawal had called on the Chaudhrys of Gujarat with a PPP delegation, with many reports claiming that the PPP chairperson sought their support for the upcoming Senate chairman elections.



Moonis took to Twitter to deny that anything of the sort happened, adding that Bilawal had inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat's health.



"No such thing happened. @BBhuttoZardari did not ask for support in senate and nor did we offer. He came to inquire about Shujat Sb’s health for which are are grateful," he tweeted.



Bilawal Bhutto meets PML-Q delegation

Although the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is yet to announce a candidate, it is believed that they will be fielding PPP stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani, who recently defeated government candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the race for the Islamabad general seat in the Senate.

Bilawal, along with Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza and Qamar Zaman Kaira, had called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday at their residence in Gulberg, Lahore.

Sources had told Geo News that Bilawal sought support in particular for Gilani in the Senate election.

He had also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed his good wishes.

In this regard, Chaudhry Shujaat had said that he has respect for Bilawal, but he will not be supporting the opposition candidate.

He had said that the government is an ally, and has already been assured of the Chaudhrys' support for their candidate, incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“We stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in the senate election as a matter of principle”, Chaudhry Shujaat had said to Bilawal.

PML-Q leaders including Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present during the meeting.