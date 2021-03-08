COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

On the International Women's Day, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded Pakistani women for their immense contribution in the glory and honour of the nation.

"Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory and honour of our nation," said the COAS in a message shared by DG ISPR on Twitter.

Gen Bajwa also acknowledged that women are at the forefront in the fight against COVID.

"Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity" said Gen Bajwa. He added that women deserve the nation's "immense respect and gratitude".

International Women's Day

The day is being observed worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields across the globe.

This year's theme for the International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.



Women's Day in Pakistan

Pakistan is also celebrating women's day with different seminars, conferences, and events in the country to highlight the significance of the undeniable role of women in shaping society.

Apart from the Aurat March that is scheduled to be held on Monday (today) at Karachi’s Frere Hall, events related to the international day are being organised across the country.