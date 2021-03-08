Punjab bans co-curricular activities in 7 cities due to COVID-19

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has restricted all the co-curricular activities in schools in seven districts due to COVID-19 cases, a notification issued on Monday said.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas shared the notification on Twitter announcing the ban on all such activities.

“Restrictions on Co-Curricular activities in the 7 Districts stated in the notification due to COVID 19. No Gala, sports activities or public gatherings,” the minister said.

According to the notification, no co-curricular activity (i.e. sports etc.) shall be conducted in those districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is more than 20 cases i.e. Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad subject to the resumption of the normalcy of educational activities.

“All to ensure SOPs compliance in letter and spirit, as already conveyed.” It read further.

On Feb 26, Murad Raas had notified that schools in these districts would follow alternate day rule until April 1 due to higher coronavirus incidences there while regular classes would resume in other districts.

The situation will be reviewed on March 31, the notification stated.

5-day regular schedule announced

Prior to that Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced that all schools would resume regular 5-day classes from March 1.

“Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” he added.

Raas' notification was to distinguish and clarify that the districts with high positivity will be exempt from this rule.