Meghan Markle makes earthshaking revelations about her wedding and intention of suicide in all-tell interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out about their time in the royal family as their much-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey finally aired on Sunday.

During the interview, The Duchess of Sussex revealed the truth about her marriage to the Duke, saying she and Harry had married three days before royal wedding.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared shocking details as the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the biggest royal interview since Princess Diana’s famous 1995 tell-all with the BBC’s Panorama program.

During her chat with the US TV Meghan revealed that she contemplated suicide and told her sweet husband Prince Harry.



“If I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive any more.”

She says she went to “one of the most senior people” in the royal household to get help but was told it would be a bad look.

"I share this because there are so many people who are afraid of getting help."

She says she went to the human resources department and said she needed help. According to her, they responded as saying: "there is nothing we can do for you, because you are not a paid member of the institution."

“I just didn’t want to be alive any more ... it was very real and frightening and a constant.”

“It takes some much courage to admit that you need help,” Meghan said. “To admit how dark of a place you’re in.”



Meghan also disclosed the truth about her approach to the Princess Diana’s best friends for help.

Meghan also spoke of private pain at public engagements: 'I was weeping'

Prince Harry's sweetheart said she didn’t want to go to an event but was too scared to be left alone given the state of her mental health.



She says she and Harry were smiling and doing their job at the event but “every time the lights went down in the royal box I was weeping”.

Nobody should have to go through that, Oprah says.

“It takes so much courage to admit that you need help. It took so much courage to voice that. I didn’t want to put more weight on my husband’s shoulders. He’s already carrying the weight of the world," Meghan added.