Mukhtaran Mai set to join Aurat March Multan for Monday's protest

Mukhtaran Mai, a gender and social activist from South Punjab, is all set to join Multan's Aurat March 2021 for the protest, sit-ins, and demonstrations scheduled for Monday.

A survivor of sexual assault, Mukhtaran Mai took to court the men who abused her in 2002 to settle a matter of village honour.



"The reason I attend every march is to represent women in rural areas," she said in a video posted on the Aurat March Multan's Twitter account.

