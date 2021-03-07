Mukhtaran Mai set to join Aurat March Multan for Monday's protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mukhtaran Mai, a gender and social activist from South Punjab, is all set to join Multan's Aurat March 2021 for the protest, sit-ins, and demonstrations scheduled for Monday.
A survivor of sexual assault, Mukhtaran Mai took to court the men who abused her in 2002 to settle a matter of village honour.
"The reason I attend every march is to represent women in rural areas," she said in a video posted on the Aurat March Multan's Twitter account.