Pakistan to vaccinate people above 60 years of age from Wednesday

Representational image of an old woman 2019. Photo: AFP/File

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Sunday said that the vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday, March 10.



He said further details for the process will be issued tomorrow.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. “The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March.”

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. This means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first.



Full details will be issued tomorrow,” the minister said in a tweet.

