Sheikh Rasheed says will act against person who allegedly kicked PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD; Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday condemned the incident of a man allegedly kicking Marriyum Aurangzeb, adding that he would take action if a formal complaint was sent to him.



The minister was speaking on Geo News' show Jirga where he was asked about the incident, where a man who seemed to be a PTI supporter, reportedly kicked the PML-N leader outside the parliament on Saturday.



Rasheed condemned the incident, saying that it was unfortunate if anyone was mistreated.



"This is a big injustice and I condemn it. I condemn it," said the minister.



PTI supporters, PML-N leaders come to blows; shoe thrown at Ahsan Iqbal

As the government and its allied lawmakers had gathered in the National Assembly on Saturday for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI workers present outside the National Assembly had clashed with PML-N workers who had arrived there for a press conference.

As the PML-N leaders had started to speak, they were surrounded by the angry crowd, which attempted to drown them out with slogans in support of the prime minister and the ruling party.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him a 'fascist' and comparing him to Hitler.



Meanwhile, PTI supporters carrying pro-Imran banners had circled the PML-N leaders and started raising slogans loudly in an attempt to suppress their voice.

The situation turned ugly when the politicians and the PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging hot words.

TV footage showed Musaddiq Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.