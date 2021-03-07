PML-N to discuss PDM’s long march action plan in important meeting today

File photo of PDM leaders during a rally.

PML-N's important meeting to discuss the long march and other political matters will be held in Islamabad today.

The meeting will be held at the party's office in Chak Shehzad at 1:30 pm.



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the meeting virtually from London.



An important meeting of the PML-N to chalk out a future strategy regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s planned long march is scheduled to take place in Islamabad today.



The meeting will be held at the party office in Chak Shehzad at 1:30 pm, said PML-N's spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, adding that party vice president Maryam Nawaz will attend the meeting.

However, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar will attend the meeting virtually from London, whereas, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will participate from Lahore virtually.

According to sources, the meeting will review the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Moreover, the Opposition leaders are also expected to devise a plan-of-action on proposals for the long march.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier clarified that the Opposition's leaders and workers will not arrive in Islamabad for a short stay but will sit there and protest against the government till their demands are not met.

The PDM has announced a long march in Islamabad on March 26.



Yesterday, PM Imran secured 178 votes though he needed at least 172 [votes] to stay as Leader of the House.

“In 2018 elections, the prime minister received 176 votes and today he got 178 votes,” Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced amid thunderous clapping.

The premier had voluntarily announced that he will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament at 12:15 pm on Saturday — a bold move that sent shock waves across the nation — after Hafiz Shiekh's defeat in Senate polls.