Karachi Express mishap: Initial report to be ready in four days, says Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said the initial report of the unfortunate incident that took place in Sunday’s wee hours will be received in four to five days.

At least a woman was killed and multiple other passengers received injuries when their Lahore-bound train - the Karachi Express - met an accident between Panu Aqil and Rohri.

Talking to local media, the minister said he would not tolerate the negligence of whoever is involved in the mishap. He said if the train driver is found guilty, he will not be spared and action will be initiated against him.

He said the railways officials reached the spot to compile the initial report.



The Railways minister said he had been directly monitoring the rescue operation, adding the railway officials and police made it to the mishap site on time.



The federal minister lauded the role played by the Sukkur commissioner. Azam Swati said the security of the passengers is his top priority.