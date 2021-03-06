PTI MNA Faheem Khan admits being among those in Ali Haider Gilani's video

PTI MNA Faheem Khan has admitted that he is among those present alongside Yousuf Raza Gilani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, in the video that went viral on social media a day before Senate elections.



Speaking to Geo News, lawmaker Faheem Khan said he and PTI MNA Jamil Ahmed were in the video. "We are Prime Minister Imran Khan's soldiers," he said.



The lawmaker, responding to a question, said he "did not shoot the video on anyone's directives, and the party's stance in this regard would soon be given."

PTI MNA Faheem Khan. — YouTube screengrab/File

To another question, regarding how much money the two MNAs accepted, Faheem Khan said: "The people who take money do not appear before the public."

Faheem vowed that the MNAs' conscience is clear, and they would appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan if summoned in the case.

The video

On March 2, a day before the Senate elections, Haider Gilani's video, allegedly instructing a lawmaker on how his vote can be wasted, had surfaced on social media.

At the time the video surfaced, it wasn't possible to make out who Gilani was speaking to allegedly about wasting the Senate vote.

