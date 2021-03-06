PM Imran Khan lashes out at Nawaz, Zardari after vote of confidence

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing National Assmebly.

ISLAMABAD: After securing a vote of confidence from the National Assembly and thanking his allies and party for reposing their trust in him, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari.

He blamed the Opposition leaders for the situation Pakistan currently is in and said they have been looting the country for the last 30 years and destroyed the economy.

PM Imran also repeated his criticism of the Election Commission of Pakistan for not introducing traceable ballots, which allowed “corrupt practices” in the Senate polls.

“I feel ashamed at what happened in the Senate polls, yet the Election Commission is saying that the polls were fair. If these were fair elections, I wonder how bad the bad elections are.”

'Nawaz Sharif is a daku'



The prime minister then turned his guns on Opposition leaders.

“Asif Zardari is powerful because he bribes people," he started.

Criticising the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the premier said Nawaz ran away from the country after lying about his health.

“We were told that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill and may die if he was not allowed to go abroad, but now we see him making speeches from London.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif is scheming from London and making deals.



Repeating allegations about the two leaders' ill-gotten wealth, the premier said: “They are extremely rich; they are so rich they don’t even know where their money is and how much of it is there.”

On PPP leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, the PM recalled that Gilani had refused to write a letter to the Swiss government that could have brought back money looted from Pakistan, yet "he his roaming around like Nelson Mandela."

“Mr Speaker, just check the assets of Gilani before and after his premiership. He is the most corrupt prime minister of Pakistan,” he alleged.

The premier also said that the Opposition tried to blackmail the government on FATF legislation despite knowing that the country may be blacklisted if it failed to take appropriate measures in time.

The prime minister said the government is aware of the situation faced by the people due to inflation and that they are working extremely hard to overcome the problem.

Electronic voting machines



The premier said the government has decided to introduce electoral reforms to ensure complete transparency in elections.

“Electronic voting machines will be introduced so that nobody can raise fingers on the credibility of the elections and the results will be acceptable to all,” he added.

He said it was also the government's intention that overseas Pakistanis get their right to vote.

Turning again to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PM said its officials ought to request a secret briefing from security agencies regarding how much money has been used to purchase votes.

He clarified that his concerns on the Senate elections were not aimed at doing away with the independence of the Election Commission of Pakistan, but on ensuring due process.