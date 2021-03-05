MQM-P makes vote of confidence for PM Imran Khan conditional

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PTI's ally MQM-P has put forth a demand for its vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported Thursday.
The MQM-P has demanded the deputy chairmanship of Senate in exchange for its vote of confidence for the premier, according to the publication.
The government has summoned a National Assembly session for a vote of confidence in the the premier after the PTI suffered a setback in the Senate elections — where the Opposition's joint candidate in Islamabad, Yousuf Raza Gilani, defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.
The MQM-P delegation, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met the prime minister, where it laid down its reservations after the premier asked for their support tomorrow.
MQM-P's leaders said the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled.