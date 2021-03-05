MQM-P makes vote of confidence for PM Imran Khan conditional

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. — AFP/File, Twitter/File

PTI's ally MQM-P has put forth a demand for its vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported Thursday.

The MQM-P has demanded the deputy chairmanship of Senate in exchange for its vote of confidence for the premier, according to the publication.

The government has summoned a National Assembly session for a vote of confidence in the the premier after the PTI suffered a setback in the Senate elections — where the Opposition's joint candidate in Islamabad, Yousuf Raza Gilani, defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The MQM-P delegation, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met the prime minister, where it laid down its reservations after the premier asked for their support tomorrow.

MQM-P's leaders said the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled.