In Cholistan Desert visit, COAS says excellent training enhances capability to respond to threats

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa rides in a military vehicle at the Cholistan Desert, on March 05, 2021. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Thursday excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for an effective response to all threats and challenges.



The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said the army chief visited the field training area in the Cholistan Desert where he was briefed on conduct modalities of a two-week-long corps-level exercise called Zarb-e-Hadeed.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among the infantry, mechanised forces, combat aviation, surveillance platforms, army air defence, and artillery while operating within the defensive operation cycle of a corps.

"The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed a great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive manoeuvres in different phases of the exercise," the statement said.

Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of participating troops, Gen Bajwa expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.