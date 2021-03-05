Let us work, don't sling mud on national institutions: ECP to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) responded to criticism levelled at it by Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his cabinet, urging the government to let it work and "not sling mud on national institutions".



In a press release, the commission made it clear that it would not respond to pressure, adding that it could not ignore the law and the Constitution to "please anyone".



Referring to criticism on PDM's candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani's victory, the ECP said it 'rejects' the analysis and criticism that is being levelled over one result of the Senate elections.

"This is the beauty of democracy and independent elections and the secret ballot which the entire nation witnessed, which was according to the Constitution," it said.

The ECP said that it had heard all delegations that had called on it to discuss election-related matters and conducted a detailed review of their concerns and recommendations ahead of the Senate polls.

"The election commission hears everyone but fulfills its responsibilities in accordance with the law and Constitution and takes decisions independently, not under any sort of pressure," the statement read.

The ECP wondered why elections for the upper house of the parliament, which were held on the same day and managed by the same ECP staff, were accepted by critics where they had won but rejected where they lost.

"Is this not an open case of contradiction?" asked the ECP.

The ECP urged critics of the Senate elections to come forth with evidence and then accuse the commission of any wrongdoing. "Let us carry on with our work, don't sling mud on national institutions," read the ECP's statement.

The ECP had earlier today convened an important meeting today to review PM Imran Khan's speech, who had levelled serious allegations on the role of the electoral body during the Senate polls, sources told Geo News.

The prime minister, in his televised speech, had slammed the ECP for not taking measures to ensure transparent polling and held it responsible for the illegal practice of buying and selling of votes as it did not introduce traceable ballots.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja summoned the meeting to review the statements and allegation levelled by the prime minister against the ECP.

All members of the ECP attended the meeting.