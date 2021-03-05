All institutions remained neutral during Senate elections, says Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed expressed the belief that all institutions remained neutral during the Senate elections in Pakistan held earlier this week.

He said there is truth to former president Asif Ali Zardari's statement that fewer votes were bought than he had estimated.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan is unable to get a vote of confidence on Saturday, the cabinet will be dismissed, Rasheed said, adding that the premier will continue to work till the election of the next Prime Minister if he is unable to get a vote of confidence.

After the defeat of the government's Senate candidate, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly for which a meeting will be convened on March 6.