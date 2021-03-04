Rawalpindi police arrest 1,269 professional beggars in February

— File photo

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police has arrested as many as 1,269 professional beggars from the city as it ramps up the campaign against them.



The Incharge Anti-Begging Squad City Traffic Police (CTP), speaking to APP, urged the citizens to play their role in discouraging professional beggars.



The CTP has lodged a large number of first information reports (FIRs) in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, he said.

The police officer said they had been trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and many professional beggars had been caught and sent behind bars.



The squad's chief noted that out of the total beggars caught, nearly 80% were professionals.

"60% beggars caught from city roads were healthy and fit while only 20% were disabled persons and 20% were drug addicts," he informed.

A large number of beggars are brought to Rawalpindi from Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and other far-flung areas of the country, who operate through contractors, he said.

Hundreds of beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB), the police officer added.

