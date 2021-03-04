Karachi couple detained after 4kg chars recovered from car

M Azharul Islam/Unsplash/via The News

Karachi police say they stopped the car and searched it after receiving a confidential tip-off.

Couple selling chars, or hashish, detained from the Memon Goth neighbourhood in Karachi's Malir locality.

Four kilogrammes worth of contraband from the car they seized from the possession of the suspected couple.

KARACHI: A couple was detained in the wee hours of Thursday morning for allegedly selling chars, or hashish, here from the Memon Goth area in the metropolis' Malir locality, police confirmed, saying 4 kilos of contraband was recovered from their car.

Karachi police said they recovered some four kilogrammes worth of contraband from the car they seized from the possession of the suspected couple.



According to police, the arrests came as a result of a confidential tip-off they received from the area, leading them to stop the car at the road and conducting a search.

The driver, as well as the couple, were immediately taken into custody, police said, adding that they were questioning the detainees about their accomplices.