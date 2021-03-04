KU moves forward BCom forms and fee submission deadline

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for submission of BCom (Regular) Part-I, II, and both parts Annual Examinations 2020 examination forms and fees till March 9, according to a statement from the varsity on Thursday.



The varsity said that students of Part-I or II would pay Rs6,725 as a fee, while students of both parts would pay fees of Rs11,850.

The examination forms are available at campus branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah against the payment of Rs100.

The candidates, who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier, could appear in the annual exams by paying Rs3,000 as a fine to the normal examination fee while they will need to prepare for the existing syllabus.



Moreover, he said the examination forms and fees of BSc (Pass) Part-I, II, and both parts Annual Examinations 2020 without any late fee at their respective colleges till March 18, 2021.

The examination forms are available at the same banks and at the same amount as that of the BCom (Regular) form.

The students of BSc (Pass) Part-I or II would pay fees of Rs6,725, while candidates appearing in both parts would submit fees of Rs11,850. Similarly, candidates, who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier, could appear in the annual exams by paying Rs3,000 as a fine to the normal examination fee while they would be required to appear as per the existing syllabus.

