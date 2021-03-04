Maryam Nawaz taunts govt after Gilani's Senate win, says PM Imran Khan 'has no future'

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addresses general council meeting of the PML-N. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday lashed out at the government, warning Prime Minister Imran Khan that he "has no future and no party".



Maryam Nawaz was speaking to party workers at a general council meeting of the PML-N where she thanked lawmakers of the party for voting for PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani.



Gilani had managed to beat Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a hotly-contested Senate election, where the former managed to secure 169 votes while is opponent managed to win 164 votes.



"I pay tribute to all 83 parliamentarians who accepted Nawaz Sharif's narrative," she said. "Our parliamentarians observed discipline and voted for Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Referring to her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as a "trendsetter", Maryam heaped praise on him, saying that whenever he decides to do something, the PML-N supremo does so.



"They say Nawaz Sharif's narrative is too heavy for anyone to carry. The weight of Nawaz's narrative was carried by the PML-N workers," she said, adding that the slogan of "Vote Ko Izzat Do" was being accepted by people across the country.



'Imran knew he would be defeated from the very beginning'

The PML-N leader said that the prime minister knew, right from the very beginning, that he was headed for defeat in the Senate elections.

She claimed that because the premier knew he would be defeated in the polls, he had tried to introduce ordinances and had "dragged the Supreme Court" when it came to the Senate elections.

"Where was your democracy sleeping, when you and your selectors rigged the Senate elections a few years ago when Bizenjo tried to become the Senate chairperson and despite Opposition parties have more numbers, lost it?" she asked.

Maryam taunted the prime minister, saying that how could he seek a vote of confidence from his own people after accusing them of selling out for money.



"Where will you secure the vote of confidence of the masses, who defeated you in the recent by-elections," she asked.

Maryam said that whenever the upcoming polls are held, the PML-N will sweep them. She criticised the prime minister, telling him that "pride comes before the fall".

"What did you think, that the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif are without God? Didn't you think about karma?" she asked.



Maryam rejects accusations of lawmakers being bought in Senate elections

Responding to allegations by government ministers that the Senate elections were rigged, Maryam mocked the government by asking whether the recent by-elections were also rigged or not.

"With my head bowed in humiliation, I say that money did not prevail [in Senate elections]. Rather, the PML-N's ticket prevailed," a jubilant Maryam Nawaz said.

Maryam said that the prime minister should not say that his lawmakers sold out, adding that everyone knew this was the first and last time PM Imran Khan had gotten elected to power.

"You and your MNAs and MPAs know, you have no future and you have no party," she said, referring to PM Imran Khan.