Army chief, DG ISI briefed on security situation in meeting with PM Imran Khan

(L-R) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan in what comes as the fifth meeting between the civilian and military top brass in 70 days.

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

A briefing was given on the overall internal and regional security situation.

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: The Army chief and Pakistan's spymaster have met Prime Minister Imran Khan for the fifth time in 70 days.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on PM Imran Khan today, Geo News reported.

According to the report, a briefing was given to the civilian and military top brass on the overall internal and regional security situation.

Prior meetings between the leaders

Prior to the latest meeting, the military boss and Pakistan's spymaster had met the premier on Feb 1 in the federal capital to discuss security matters.



A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the three leaders talked "matters pertaining to internal and external security" during the meeting.

That meeting had come two weeks after Gen Bajwa vowed to bring the Machh massacre culprits to justice during a meeting alongside PM Imran Khan and the intelligence's top official.



The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) had also come under discussion.

Separately, the Pakistan Army chief had lauded the ISI's tireless efforts towards national security during a visit to the intelligence headquarters last month. At that time, according to the military's media wing, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.

