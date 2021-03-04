Elections for Senate chairman, deputy chairman on March 12

Pakistan's future senators will be sworn in on the morning of March 12, the Senate Secretariat confirmed Thursday.



Elections for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held the same afternoon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the PTI candidate for Senate chairman.

This was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a tweet on Thursday.

The high-stakes Senate elections were held in Pakistan a day earlier. Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani pulled a shock victory over the PTI's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate polls.

After the result was announced, Dr Shaikh and Gilani shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Dr Shaikh's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi — who was the minister's polling agent — following which the two men embraced each other.

Gillani secured 169 votes while Shaikh received 164 votes. Out of the total 341 votes, six were rejected and one was not polled.