PM Imran Khan to address nation today: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today, a day after the ruling party suffered a setback when its candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh suffered a shock defeat in the recently-held Senate elections.



Information minister Shibli Faraz spoke to Geo News to confirm that the government has called a National Assembly session on Saturday, 12:15pm for the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence from the parliament.



The minister revealed that the ruling party — after holding consultations with senior party leaders and allies — had decided to back Sadiq Sanjrani for the post of Senate chairperson again.

Newly elected members of the Senate will take oath on March 12. The election for the post of Senate chairperson and deputy Senate chairperson will be held the same day.



In response to a question, Faraz said that the ruling party is currently focused on the aftermath of the Senate elections and legal action can be taken against PTI parliamentarians who voted other than the party's candidates — pending a formal inquiry into the matter.

The PTI leader said that the prime minister will be seeking a vote of confidence from the parliament in line with universally accepted democratic principles.

In response to a question, Faraz said that PM Imran Khan's "personal decision" to seek a vote of confidence from the parliament following Gilani's victory was being hailed by people across the country, adding that it was an unprecedented step in the country's history.

Faraz said that the PTI had won its share of the seats in the upper house, adding that the ruling party had only lost one seat in the Senate. When asked why the prime minister had chosen to seek a vote of confidence from lawmakers if one seat didn't matter, the minister said it was a reflection of the premier's courage.

When asked whether he thinks the PTI's lawmakers will vote for the prime minister when the vote of confidence takes place, Shibli confirmed. He added that PM Imran Khan does politics of principles while the Opposition was doing otherwise.