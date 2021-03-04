close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
March 4, 2021

Mikaal Zulfiqar welcomes two 'Ertugrul' actors in Pakistan

Two Turkish  actors, who arrived in Pakistan last week on a private visit, received a warm welcome from  Mikaal Zulfiqar during a ceremony.

Sharing pictures with Hakam Serim and Mehmet Pala, the Pakistani TV and film star wrote on Instagram, "Great to meet with our Turkish brothers and actors from #Ertugrul gave them a warm welcome.

Hakam Serim played Gunkut Alp, an Ertugrul loyalist while Mehmet Pala rose to fame for his role as the righthand man of Aliyar Bey in the season three of the historical TV series.

