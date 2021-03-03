Senate polls: They are losing, says Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto's file photo.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said on Wednesday that the PTI members are as angry with the government as the public.

Bilawal was speaking to the media in Islamabad where he said that even a single vote more will be a bonus for the PPP to lead in the Senate elections.

"The puppet government has been exposed across the country. We have shown that their own members are afraid of the government," he said.

"We will get him [Prime Minister Imran Khan] out of here together. PDM is with the people," Bilawal said.

The PPP leader said that the prime minister will be "ousted" with the collective effort of the people and the Opposition.

Criticising the incumbent government, Bilawal said those who should be winning the elections at ease are seen worried about the [Senate] results. "They are losing, their government is leaving," he said.

The Senate poll's voting is underway. Lawmakers are voting on 37 vacant seats of the Upper House of Parliament with 11 senators elected unopposed from Punjab.

The polling is being held for 12 seats now each of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Sindh, and two of the federal capital.



