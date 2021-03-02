Fawad Chaudhry 'surprised' over ECP's delay in Senate election reforms

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on March 2, 2021. — YouTube screengrab

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that he is surprised after the Election of Commission of Pakistan decided to delay reforms in the Senate elections.

The federal minister, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said that it is "compulsory for the ECP to follow the Supreme Court's orders on using technology for the Senate elections."



"The narrative of ECP to bring reforms in Senate elections is weak," he said.

"It is surprising the ECP has postponed reforms till the next elections [...] however, the Supreme Court has given a different opinion," the science minister said.

The minister stressed that the orders of the apex court could have been carried out very easily. "Election Commission's job is not only to distribute ballots but also to make the election transparent."



Lashing out at PPP, he said that despite the numbers not favouring the party, it had fielded candidates in Islamabad. "What option does PPP have other than buying people and horse-trading?"

Chaudhry said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not have the capacity to bring about a change in the country with his reliance on the "use of madressah children".

"Senate election is the last battle, after that there will be general elections."

"The Opposition's attempts at political manoeuvring has failed miserably," he added.