Shafqat Mehmood, British high commissioner discuss broadening UK's support for education

Shafqat Mehmood meets British High Commissioner Christian Turner. Photo: Ministry of Education Twitter

Meeting focused on "broadening of UK's ongoing support for education in Pakistan"

Director Development of the UK in Pakistan Anabel Gerry was also present in the meeting

Talks on Single National Curriculum were also held

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday stated that he met British High Commissioner Christian Turner to discuss UK's support for education in Pakistan and other issues.

The minister took to Twitter to share pictures of his meeting with Turner and Director Development of the UK in Pakistan Anabel Gerry.



"British High Commissioner his Excellency Christian Turner called on Federal Minister for Education & National Heritage @Shafqat_Mahmood. Meeting focussed on #SingleNationalCurriculum & broadening of UK's ongoing support for #Education in #Pakistan. Ms @AnnabelGerry was present," he tweeted.



When will the curriculum be introduced?

The single national curriculum is set to be implemented across the country from the next academic year, due to begin in August 2021.

The education ministry had said that under the directives of Federal the Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, the new year "would start now in August 2021 due to extension in examination dates to be held in May/June and also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020".

The SNC has been developed in consultation with area governments, said the ministry, adding that students of pre-1 to grade 5, across all public and private schools, will follow it.

The ministry said that a letter was sent to all provincial and area governments regarding the Textbook Policy under the unified curriculum.