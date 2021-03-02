Shafqat Mehmood, British high commissioner discuss broadening UK's support for education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The minister took to Twitter to share pictures of his meeting with Turner and Director Development of the UK in Pakistan Anabel Gerry.
"British High Commissioner his Excellency Christian Turner called on Federal Minister for Education & National Heritage @Shafqat_Mahmood. Meeting focussed on #SingleNationalCurriculum & broadening of UK's ongoing support for #Education in #Pakistan. Ms @AnnabelGerry was present," he tweeted.
When will the curriculum be introduced?
The single national curriculum is set to be implemented across the country from the next academic year, due to begin in August 2021.
The education ministry had said that under the directives of Federal the Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, the new year "would start now in August 2021 due to extension in examination dates to be held in May/June and also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020".
The SNC has been developed in consultation with area governments, said the ministry, adding that students of pre-1 to grade 5, across all public and private schools, will follow it.
The ministry said that a letter was sent to all provincial and area governments regarding the Textbook Policy under the unified curriculum.