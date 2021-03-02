Celebrations of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations kick start today

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing today.Twitter/Government of Pakistan/via Geo. tv/File

Pakistan and China's celebrations for the 70th Anniversary of diplomatic relations will begin today, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.



Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951. A virtual ceremony will be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing today to mark this date.

“This year is a special year for China and Pakistan. I hope that this year can mark a new chapter in our relationship - a glorious chapter. With the Chinese Spring Festival approaching, he also wished a happy Chinese New year and extended greetings," Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haq had earlier told to China Economic Net.

China and Pakistan are planning more than 100 activities to commemorate the 70 years long diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The events will include exchanges of high-level delegations, cultural exhibitions, photography exhibitions, fashion events, and publication of books.